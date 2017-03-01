SPF Launches Press Freedoms Annual Report

Khartoum – Sudanese Press Freedom (SPF) will launch today at 12:00 noon its 2016 annual report on press freedoms in Sudan and the world. The event will take place at

Sudanese Banks Union building.

President of the SPF, Dr. Al-Najeeb Adam Gamar Addin affirmed their keenness to publish the annual report on the press freedoms in Sudan and the world to show the violations committed against press and journalists besides registering all the statistics over killings, torture and arrest of journalists to enlighten political and media the decision-makers.

He added that the report includes a preamble on the situations of press freedoms in Sudan, Africa, Asia, East and Western Europe, Russia and the Americas, pointing out that the report also includes tables and sketches to show the various violations.

He affirmed that the SPF recommended exerting more efforts to provide international protection for the journalists besides setting laws that guarantee the press freedoms and protect the journalists.