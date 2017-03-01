US Companies to Resucitate Sudan Airways

Khartoum --The Ministry has attempted to set up many barriers between the railway systems and bus stations in Khartoum, the Minister of Transportation, Roads and Bridge,

Eng. Makawi Mohamed Awad has said.

The minister made the statements folllowing a collision of the train into a passenger bus in Khartoum. He declined to blame the train for the collision, arguing that the bus station was wrongly established near the railway station, which existed for decades.

Speaking to Blue Nile TV show, the minister noted that his minisrty is making efforts to rehabilitate and develop railway system infrastructure to link different regions of Sudan by 2029.

He revealed that the ministry has construcuted a new railway system to Gezira state capital Wad-Medani to carry passengers from Khartoum to the state – 6 journeys per a day, adding that efforts are underway to open railway line to Port Sudan, Kassala, and Sennar.

Makawi noted that the lifting of the US economic sanctions on Sudan is notably in favor of Sudan railway system sector and Sudanese Airlines.

He denied allegations that Sudan higways are not conforming to international standards, arguing that damages to the roads was caused by overloads and pressure.

The Minister revealed new plans for the construction of additional roads to minimize pressure on highways and ensure safety.

On Sudan Airways the Minister said that it was subject to the US sanctions a matter that resulted to its paralysis, adding that there are efforts to its rehabilitations with assistance from US companies.

On Heathrow line, Makkawi said that they are waiting for the ruling of the concerned court on the issue.

On Sudan Sea Lines he affirmed its winding-up and transforming it into private company with 60% of the shares, adding that there are continuous efforts to upgrade Port Sudan harbor especially after lifting the US sanctions.