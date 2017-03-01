Expert Calls for Reviewing Nationality Act

Khartoum – Expert and academic, Dr. Al-Mahy Hamad Hamouda Osman called for reviewing the legislations that allows for dual nationality considering that the existing

legislations resulted to considerable increase of foreign existence in the country which caused several security threats.

He said that the dual nationality contributed in the increase of refugees, IDPs and the emergence of overlapping tribes.

Dr Osman, who was addressing the launching of his book on the impact of national legislations on the intertribal stability, that the factors that resulted to the stability are the non-existence of activating the migration regulations.

He affirmed the increase of human trafficking in eastern Sudan due to the intertribal overlapping in the bordering areas, calling for amending the civil register act and taking strict measures in the cross points in the borders.