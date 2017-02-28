Jordan Announces Desire to Expand Investment in Sudan

Khartoum - Jordan announced its desire to invest in Sudan in agricultural field to secure its needs of wheat and barley crops.



This came during a meeting between Minister of Investment, Dr. Mudathir Abdul Ghani and his Jordanian counterpart, Khaled Al-Hinaifat on the sidelines of the Third Arab Conference on Agricultural Investment that organized in Khartoum.

The Jordanian minister said his country is keen on the implementation of food security projects, stressing that the time is right to expand into agricultural investment after the developments in the economy of Sudan, besides its huge resources, noting that Jordan is looking forward to take advantage of those potential to meet the needs Jordan from grains, especially wheat.

For his part, Minister of Investment welcomed the Jordanian investment, in Sudan, referring to the facilities and guarantees provided by the state for investment and investors, reiterating the keenness of Sudan to deepen economic cooperation relations with Arab states through investment, as well as his concern that food security initiative takes advanced place in the Arab concern.