Al Bashir Affirms Mobilization of All Potentials for Realizing Arab Food Security Initiative

Khartoum - (Haffiya Elyas – Mohamed Babikir) President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir has affirmed that the Government of Sudan has mobilized all potentials,

plans and programs for realization of the objectives of the Arab Food Security Initiative.

Addressing the opening session of the Third Arab Agricultural Investment Conference at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum yesterday, President Al Bashir pointed out that Sudan also mapped out a number of measures and legislations which will create conducive atmosphere for the Arab investors in the country.

Al Bashir added that the Arab leaders have put forward a number of initiatives for boosting the agricultural investment in the area, a matter that affirms their concern with the Arab unity to realize development and prosperity in the Arab region.

President Al Bashir pointed out that Sudan has some 35 million acres of agricultural lands and vast renewable resources of agriculture and animal production that are capable of creating a development leap.

The Minister of Investment, Mudathir Abdulghani, on his part, lauded the great efforts being exerted by the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID) for boosting the agricultural development process in the Arab world, hailing the AAAID for choosing Khartoum to host the conference.

He said the initiative of the President of the Republic on realizing food security is considered as a good opportunity for increasing investments in the field of agriculture and animal resources through adoption of a new strategy and unifying legislations among the Arab countries to attract investors.

The conference was also addressed by the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Badr-Eddin Mahmoud, who affirmed that the doors of Sudan are open for the investors, affirming commitment of the government to remove all obstacles that face them.

Chairman of A.A.A.I.D Mohamed Bin Obaid Al-Mazrouei, on his part, said the importance of the conference emanates from the increasing importance of the food security in the Arab world, calling for collective efforts in the face of challenges in this regard.

He indicated that the conference will discuss a number of issues the most important of which is the initiative of the President of the Republic for Realizing Food Security, besides developments concerning Arab food security, financing policies, modern technologies and offers of available investment opportunities.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Jinan Investment Company, Mohamed Al Felasi, affirmed that Sudan remains as the first option for investment in the Arab area, calling on all investors to work with the Sudanese government to realize the aspired goals.

He pointed out that Sudan faces some obstacles concerning the infrastructure, especially roads and railways, calling for establishment of a 10 billion dollars fund for supporting the infrastructure to boost the investment process.