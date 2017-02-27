Presidential Assistant: Sudan Welcomes Investors from Latin America

Khartoum- Presidential Assistant and Deputy Chairman of the National Congress Party (NCP) Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid has affirmed readiness of Sudan to receive

investors from the countries of Latin America.

Receiving the visiting delegations of the African and Latin American and Caribbean political parties at his office at the Republican Palace, Hamid said Sudan, which is endowed with rich resources, welcomes joint cooperation with friendly countries in a manner that realizes the interests of the peoples.

He pointed out to the importance of boosting further the relations between the African and Latin American political parties in all political, cultural and economic fields.

The heads of the two delegations, on their part, expressed their thanks and appreciation for the invitations extended to them by the Council of African Political Parties (CAPP), reaffirming that they would spare no efforts in enhancing and developing the relations between the African and Latin American countries.

Meanwhile, Hamid got acquainted with the outcome of the joint meeting between CAPP and the Council of the Political Parties of Latin America, which was held in Khartoum during the last two days.

This came when he received at his office in the Republican Palace yesterday the visiting delegations of Latin American and African political parties.

Dr. Al-Tigani Salih Fedail said in a press statement that the delegation briefed the presidential assistant on the outcome of the joint meeting and its objectives of consolidating cooperation between the political parties in the two continents, adding that Hamid expressed readiness of the NCP to support all efforts aiming at boosting cooperation among the political parties to serve the interests of the peoples in the two continents.