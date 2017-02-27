Al Bashir to Address the Third Arab Conference on Agricultural Investment

Khartoum - (Haffiya Elyas) President of the Republic Omer Hassan Ahmed Al Bashir will address today in the Friendship Hall the Third Arab Conference Agricultural Investment

under the theme “Our Food .. Our Responsibility”.

The Chairman of the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID) Alobied Bin Mohamed Almzroei said in statement to press the conference that the conference will hosts an elite group of senior officials from Arab countries ,Arab and international institutions, businessmen, investors in the agricultural sector.

Almzroei stated that the conference will witness a signing of memorandums of understanding between investors and the government entities, and signing of investment partnership agreements between Arab and foreign businessmen.

The role of innovation in achieving food security, incentivizing and financing research and innovation in the security sector, besides technology of pioneer agricultural technology experience will discussed during the conference. He said.

The Chairman of the (AAAID) added that the objectives of the conference to explore and utilize agricultural investment opportunities in the Arab countries and to reduce the food gab in basic food commodities Arab countries to achieve food security, he said.