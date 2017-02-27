DDR Commission Signs Agreement to Implement Demobilization Programme in Darfur

Khartoum- The Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Commission (DDRC) has signed an agreement with six national NGOs for implementation of the third phase of

reintegrating former combatants in Darfur from the armed movements, the Armed Forces and Peoples Defense Forces, which is funded by the State of Qatar in the context of its support to the peace agreement in Darfur.

The DDR Commissioner, Lt. Gen. Salah Al-Tayeb Awad, said the third phase of reintegration targets 1400 former combatants related to Abuja and Doha peace agreements, noting that the commission implemented during the past period demobilization of 1600 of them with a total cost of 10.5 million dollars, financed by the State of Qatar.

The DDR Commissioner affirmed that the entry of four Qatari organizations for the first time in the implementation of the program, describing them as a real addition for the program, noting that the total number of targeted former combatants had been 3000, some 1600 of them were demobilized in the past phase, adding that former combatants from the Armed Forces and Peoples Defense Forces will be added to this number with national funding.

He noted that this program targets all states of Darfur and includes besides the demobilization process other programs such as community security, capacity building of youths and livelihood.