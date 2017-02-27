Czech FM: Pardon of Petr Jasek Represents New Chapter of Mutual Relations

Khartoum - Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek has affirmed the appreciation of his government and people to the Sudanese government on the presidential pardon for

a Czech journalist sentenced to life in prison last January.

Zaoralek said, following talks with First Vice President, 1st Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh, that the release of the Czech citizens represents a new chapter of the relations between the two countries and a step that enable establishing mutual relation in all fields.

He revealed a visit of businessmen from Czechoslovakia to Sudan for investment in agriculture, mining and oil, besides a visit from the Czech parliament delegation to meet their counterparts in Sudan to discuss the mutual parliamentary issues.

For his part, Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour said in press statements that the Czech Foreign Minister affirmed cooperation in education and scientific research, pointing out that they agreed on the continuation of consultations to complete the discussion they already started.

He added that the Czech Foreign Minister affirmed the appreciation of his government and people to the Sudanese government and President Al Bashir in particular for his pardoning the Czech national.

It is to be noted that on 29 January, a Sudanese court sentenced Petr Jacek to life imprisonment for spying against the Sudan and disseminating reports - through an "American organization hostile to Sudan" - including alleged persecution of Christians in the country.