AfDB President Begins Two-day Official Visit to Sudan

Khartoum, Sudan - (AfDB) The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, begins a three-day official visit to Sudan on Monday, 27 February

2017, during which he will unveil the Bank’s development agenda and engage the country’s leadership on its operations in the country.

The visit comes at a time when the President is stepping up efforts to streamline the Bank’s Ten-Year Strategy 2013-2022, which spells out its vision for Africa’s social and economic transformation.

Since assuming office in 2015, Adesina has swiftly identified five priority areas to accelerate Africa’s economic transformation, branded as the High 5s, focusing on energy, food security, industrialization of the continent, regional integration and improving the quality of life of Africans. The High 5s constitute a robust and comprehensive response to Africa’s development challenges and will be central priorities in the work of the Bank in the decade ahead.

This visit will avail the President with first-hand information on the development potential and challenges facing the country and the measures taken by the Government to address them. The President will also hold high-level consultations with ministers and other senior officials on priority areas of future cooperation between the Bank and the Government of Sudan. These will include the ministers of Finance and Economic Planning; Agriculture and Forests; Industry; Oil and Gas; Electricity, Water Resources and Dams; as well as ministers responsible for Welfare and Social Security; Education; and Health. He will also meet with the Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan and make a courtesy call on President Omer Al Bashir.

This visit may well open a new chapter in Sudan’s cooperation with the AfDB, which has recently scaled up its activities in the country. The Bank was founded in Sudan in 1963 as newly independent African nations sought to take the lead role in financing their development. Its first President was Sudanese (the late Mamoun Beheiry).

Headquartered in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, the Bank has over five decades grown its financial muscle to become Africa’s premier development finance institution, spending billions of US dollars annually to address the continent’s structural deficits, especially infrastructure including roads and power (especially clean energy) as well as human capital development, fostering economic integration, unlocking the potential of the private sector and accelerating social service delivery. These are now being achieved through its emphasis on the High 5s.

Since the inception of the Bank, Sudan was among the principal beneficiaries of loans and grants in various sectors until it fell into arrears with the Bank in 1995, when the Bank scaled downed its operations. In 2007, the Bank re-engaged with the country, opened a Country Office, and in 2009 approved a US $15 million grant to finance the first household poverty survey in Sudan in 30 years. Today, the Bank ranks among the most important development partners in Sudan with an active portfolio of US $200 million (all grants), financing technical assistance in financial and economic governance, capacity building to improve social service delivery and targeted operation to reduce poverty.

For the Government, the timing of the visit is auspicious, given the recent temporal removal of US economic sanctions, which may open new opportunities for discussions on debt relief. It has recently financed the update of the Sudan national poverty survey with US $3.2 million, which is the principal input required for the country to prepare its Poverty Reduction Strategy Paper (PRSP) which is the overarching document for prioritizing and coordinating development efforts that may well help future debt relief discussions. In November 2016, the Bank also approved a US$30 million grant to finance the ENABLE Youth Program, which seeks to create agri-business opportunities and decent employment for young women and men along priority agricultural value chains in Sudan. The multi-year program is expected to make significant inroads in addressing the high youth unemployment in Sudan, which currently stands at 22 percent.