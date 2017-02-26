FVP Meets Delegations of Councils of African and Latin American and Caribbean Political Parties

Khartoum - First Vice President First Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh received at his office at the Republican Palace yesterday the visiting delegations of the Council of the African

Political Parties – the Permanent Committee and the Council of Latin American and Caribbean Political Parties, where he affirmed the importance of such meetings in boosting the relations among the peoples of the regions.

Secretary General of the Council of the African Political Parties Dr. Nafie Ali Nafie said in a press statement that the meeting included an address made by the Deputy Chairman of the Permanent Committee of the African Political Parties, who expressed thanks for the First Vice President and presented a briefing on the committee. The Chairman of the Council of Latin American and Caribbean Political Parties, on his part, spoke on the deeply rooted relations between Africa and Latin America, Dr. Nafie added.

He pointed out that the First Vice President affirmed welcome of the Sudan to the two delegations and holding of the joint meeting and the meeting of the permanent committee, adding Saleh expressed hope that the meetings would contribute to boosting the relations among the peoples and governments of Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean.