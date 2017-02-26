President Welcomes Investors from Arab World and the USA

Khartoum – President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir has said that Sudan welcomes investors from the Arab World and the USA.



He expressed, during his meeting with the visiting US businessmen and investors, the Presidency and the Supreme Investment Council special attention towards investment and investors from all over the world.

For his part, former Congress member and legal advisor, Kraik Lovoneil said in press statements that he is one of a group of US businessmen who came to inspect the investment potentials in Sudan, adding that their meeting with the President is to inform about their desire to invest and to offer the trade and technological advantages to Sudan.

He affirmed that the President told them that he aspires to see better relations between the two countries.

For his part, State Minister at the Ministry of Investment, Osama Faisal said that the President affirmed to the visiting delegation Sudan welcomes investors from all over the world assuring the government desire to improve the investment environment.

Faisal pointed out that the meeting reflected the international community to benefit from the investment potentials in Sudan through utilizing its huge resources to the maximum.