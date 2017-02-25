Governor Appeals to International Humanitarian Agencies for Cooperation with National NGOs

Khartoum - The Governor of Central Darfur state Jaafer Abddul-Hakam Ishaq has appealed to international agencies operating in the state to cooperate and render assistance

to national aid organizations.

The Governor made his appeal while addressing a graduation ceremony for midwives organized by Majalis Al-Khair for Peace and Development in collaboration with Sudatel, a leading Sudanese mobile operator and Sanad Organization.

The governor called on other national organizations involved in humanitarian field to forge partnership with other institutions in favor of the needy.

However, the governor accused some international agencies, he did not name, of using humanitarian work as alibi to serve special agenda and vested interests.

Training for midwives comes within a national comprehensive project dubbed “A Midwife for Every Single Village” to provide health and midwifery services to rural and remote regions at the directives of the Presidency.

So far, the Project has trained an estimated 1077 midwifes representing all states of Darfur, including 70 from Central Darfur state.