FVP Addresses Sudanese Scientists Conference

Khartoum -- the First Vice-President Bakri Hassan Saleh has addressed the opening session of a conference of Sudanese experts and scientists working abroad, the Secretary

General of the Secretariat of Sudanese Working Abroad, Karar Al-Tuhami announced.

The First Vice-President First Lt. General Bakri Hassan Saleh addressed the opening session of a conference of Sudanese experts and scientists working abroad, Al-Tuhami said while speaking to Omdurman Radio show yesterday.

“More than 100 Sudanese experts and scientists will take part in the conference,”

According to him, the conference aims to enhance involvement of Sudanese scientists in development of the nation, indicating that as many as 4 million Sudanese national are currently working abroad.

As for addressing expatriates concerns, he assured that the Secretariat has set up a special mechanism to handle the issues and problems facing them. He called upon national institutions to grant expats special privileges considering the added value of their financial transfers to boosting the national economy.

Al-Tuhami does not exclude that the General Secretariat of Sudanese Expatriates to be transformed to a commission.