French Investments in the Field of Animal Resources Discussed

Khartoum- Minister of Animal Resources Prof. Musa Tibin Musa received the French Ambassador to Sudan and discussed ways and means of boosting cooperation between

Sudan and France in all fields of animal resources.

The Minister extended during the meeting invitation for a visit by French businessmen to Sudan to get acquainted with the investment opportunities in the country in animal production and discuss means of consolidating joint cooperation, especially after lifting of the sanctions that had been imposed on Sudan.

Meanwhile, the Minister also received a delegation of the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries and discussed cooperation in the field of fisheries.

Prof. Musa pointed out that Sudan presented during the visit of the Chinese Minister of Agriculture earlier three fishery projects, noting that the visit of the delegation is intended to get acquainted with the potentials of the Sudan in the field of fish production.