NISS: SPLM-N Leaders Continue Assaults despite Government Truce

Khartoum – National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) Deputy Director, Lt. Gen. Osama Mukhtar accused the insurgents of the SPLM-N of insisting to continue assaults

despite the government’s 6-months ceasefire declaration, calling on Sudan friends and the international community to document the assaults of the SPLM-N insurgents against the civilians in the record of breaching international charters and norms.

He pointed to the continuation of the SPLM-N leaders in their attacks and their directing their troops to provoke the Sudanese Armed Force in order to drag it into war, adding that they stated several times they have nothing to do with the unilateral ceasefire.

He affirmed, while addressing the graduation of batch 83 of NISS regular forces, that the new batch will have the honour to protect Sudan and its people, adding that the batch was well prepared to slap those who don’t want to boost the unity of the nation.

Lt. Gen. Mukhtar said that the NISS is aware of the risks surrounding the nation and accordingly is preparing regular batches to boost security and stability, pointing out to the efforts exerted by the government to achieve development.

He considered honouring the NISS Director by the President and awarding his the Military Achievement Order represented an appreciation to the role of the NISS and its mission.

He reiterated the NISS pact to the President to exert more efforts for Sudan to live in security and stability.