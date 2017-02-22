Al-Azhar Agrees to Treat Cases of Cancer of Sudanese Children in Egypt

Khartoum - Imam of Al-Azhar, Dr. Ahmed Altayeb, asserted that the University of Al-Azhar will offer 25 undergraduate scholarship and 7 for Dr funded entirely in term of

study, accommodation, and monthly expenses for Sudanese children cancer hospital 7979.

Imam Al-Tayeb affirmed his readiness to contribute some equipments and different training according to the allocated requirements, urging the Islamic and world to provide aid to the hospital as a human and strategic project.

He expressed his happiness for women who are doing their best for the sake of the health of children and appreciated the great role played by Arab and Islamic women.

On his part, the president of the higher committee of the Sudanese children cancer hospital 7979, Dr Ahmed Al-sheikh demanded Al-Azhar to treat a certain cases of Sudanese children in Egypt. Sheikh Al-Azhar agreed to the request and decided to form a joint committee for implementation.