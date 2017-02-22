Government Reveals Features of Mbeki’s Visit to Khartoum

Khartoum – (smc) Government has revealed the features of the head of the AUHIP, Thabo Mbeki to Khartoum early March.

Spokesperson of the government negotiations delegation, Dr. Hussein Hamdi said that the stances of the negotiations are very clear and supported by the Troika, the US Administration and the African Union considering that the government has no objection to negotiate for the sake of settling the outstanding issues, adding that those parties recognized that the armed groups are still sticking to its stances, expecting that the Mbeki will discuss the issue related to the national dialogue and the stances of the holdouts to engage them in the national document.

He pointed out that the movements came upon directives of the international community to resolve the conflicts through pressing on the two parties.

Hamdi reiterated their readiness to sit for negotiation anywhere and anytime to achieve comprehensive peace in Sudan.