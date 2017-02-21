Chief Justice Meets Chief of Saudi Grievances Chamber

Khartoum – Chief Justice, Haider Ahmed Dafallah received, here yesterday, the President of the Saudi Grievances Chamber, chairman of the administrative judiciary, Sheikh

Dr. Khalid bin Mohamed Al-Yousif and the accompanying delegation, in the presence of the Saudi ambassador to Khartoum, Ali bin Hassan Jaafar

Chief Justice expressed his happiness to the meeting, touching the eternal brotherly relations between the two brotherly countries in various fields, reiterating thanks to Dr. Sheikh Khalid, his accompanying delegation, and the Saudi Ambassador to Khartoum, praising the regulatory and technical evolution in the kingdom courts, calling for the transfer of experiences and exchange of experiences between the judicial systems in Sudan and the Kingdom.

Sheikh Dr. Khalid presented a lecture in the premises of the judiciary, where he reviewed the establishment and formation of the Saudi grievances and specialized judiciary.