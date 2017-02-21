Three Agreements Signed with National Companies for Exploring Gold in Red Sea

Khartoum: The Ministry of Minerals has signed concessions agreements with national comapanies for exploring gold and associated minerals in the Red Sea State.



Minister of Minerals Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Sadiq Al-Karouri has signed on Monday representing the Ministry of Minerals an agreement with the company of Hayder for Mining for exploring gold and associated minerals at the Red Sea state.

He noted that the company’s teams are now present at the site and they will work for extracting gold in support of the Sudanese economy.

In a related development the company has signed another deal with the company of Hamdeen to operate in mining gold at the Red Sea State. The Ministry signed a third agreement with Rida Company for mining and exploration of gold and the associated minerals at the said state for which the deputy manager has signed for the company.