General Electric Desires to Invest in Oil and Gas

Khartoum – Ministry of Petroleum and Gas said that the upcoming stage will witness flourish in oil and gas investments due to the considerable improvement in oil prices and

the US partial lifting of sanctions on Sudan.

Minister of Petroleum and Gas, Dr. Mohammed Zayed Awad said, while meeting yesterday General Electric Co. delegation chaired by its Executive President for North and East Africa, Eng. Ayman Khatab, that there are promising opportunities for oil and gas exploration in Sudan along with construction of refineries and depots.

He added that his ministry has prepared all the data and feasibility studies for oil-related investment projects which will be offered in an international tender.

For his part, General Electric official, Eng. Ayman affirmed his company’s desire to invest in Sudan in several field including oil, aviation, transport, health, adding that the company will provide the required funding besides the expertise, calling for recognizing the priorities of oil and gas sector.