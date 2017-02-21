Presidency Affirms Commitment to Implement Outcomes of Sudanese Communities Abroad Conference

Khartoum- Vice President Hassabo Mohamed Abdul Rahman has affirmed commitment of the state to implementation of all recommendations and decisions of the Conference

of Heads of Sudanese Communities Abroad. He referred to the concern accorded by President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir to the expatriates and their issues in recognition of their patriotic role and presenting the bright image of the Sudan abroad.

Addressing the inaugural session of the conference in Khartoum yesterday, the Vice President directed the Sudanese expatriates to adhere to the Sudanese culture, elevate the values of dialogue and accept diversity in Sudan and to contribute to the development of the homeland.

He called on the conferees to work out new ideas that contribute to boosting the relationship between the state and the Sudanese working abroad. He reaffirmed the adherence of the government to the policies of giving incentives to the expatriates to attract their savings.

The Vice President directed all the institutions of the state such as the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Sudan besides the Ministries of Investment, Interior, General Education and Higher Education to sit with representatives of the Sudanese communities abroad and listen to their demands to reach solutions to the issues of the expatriates that will be binding for all parties.

State Minister at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs Gamal Mahmoud, on his part, reaffirmed commitment of the ministry to adopt all the necessary policies that will benefit the expatriates. He stressed seriousness of the state in responding to the aspirations of the expatriates.

The State Minister pointed out that a package of programmes and projects has been mapped out to integrate the economy of the Sudanese expatriates into the national economy, calling on the Sudanese working abroad to be ready for participation in the programs of the anticipated economic development in the country after lifting of the unjust economic sanctions that had been imposed on the country.

Secretary General of the Secretariat of Sudanese Working Abroad (SSWA) Ambassador Karrar Al-Tuhami, on his part, called for reconsideration of the government policies towards the Sudanese working abroad such as the financial fees, describing them as impediment affecting the relationship between the state and the expatriates.

Chairman of the Higher Council of the Sudanese Communities Abroad Dr. Ibrahim Al-Bahari, meanwhile, indicated that the sittings of the conference will continue till February 23, where the conferees will elect a new council for the Sudanese communities in all continents of the world.

Al-Bahari called for maintaining distinguished relations between the councils of the Sudanese communities abroad and the official diplomatic missions of the state to create balanced relations with all the Sudanese expatriates away from the political, tribal and regional affiliations.

He called on the state to adopt economic policies that are conducive for attracting the savings of the Sudanese working abroad, referring to the importance of sponsorship by the Presidency to the issues of the expatriates such as housing and education of their children and their constitutional right in representation in the national parliament.