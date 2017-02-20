Justice Minister and Attorney General Discuss Seperation of Prosecution from Justice Ministry

Khartoum-Minister of Justice Awad Al Hassan Al Nour has discussed with Attorney General Omer Ahmed Mohamed, meaures of seperating the general prosecution from the

Ministry of Justice and areas of coordinating joint efforts for approving the law of general prosecution for the year 2016, along with the law of organizing the Ministry of Justice to enable judiciary systems to exercise their legal and administrative powers following the recent constitutional amendments.

The Minister of Justice has affirmed while meeting in his office ysterday the Attroney General of the Republic of Sudan Omer Ahmed Mohamed his minitry’s readiness to cooperate with the Attorney General over all the issues related to doing justice.

The attorney general for his part has underscored the importance of cooperation and coordination between the Ministry of Justice and the Attorney General for realizing consistency over all the joint issues between the two sides particularly in the field of laws

He highlighted the role played by the Ministry of Justice in the procedures of seperating the general prosecution from the Ministry of Justice.