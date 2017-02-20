UAE Leaders Confer the Zayed Medal (First Class) on President Al Bashir

ABU DHABI- United Arab Emirates (UAE) Vice President H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al

Nahyan conferred the Zayed Medal (First Class) upon President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir in recognition of his stances and those of the Republic of Sudan towards Arab issues.

President Al Bashir visited yesterday as part of his visit to sisterly United Arab Emirates the 13th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference, IDEX 2017, and the 4th edition of the Naval Exhibition and Defence Conference, Navdex 2017.

Al Bashir was received at the exhibitions by United Arab Emirates Vice President H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Meanwhile, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of UAE, received Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour yesterday.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Prof. Ghandour discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them in all fields during the meeting, held on the side-lines of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2017, in Abu Dhabi.

They also exchanged views on several issues of common concern, as well as regarding the latest regional and international developments.

The UAE Foreign Minister stressed his country's keenness to develop bilateral ties and widen scope of cooperation and co-ordination in issues of mutual interest.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, on his part, stressed the strategic relations between the UAE and Sudan, referring to the high-calibre reputation enjoyed by the UAE at the regional and international levels.