Sudan backs Azerbaijan’s just Position on Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

(Rashid Shirinov) Sudan backs Azerbaijan’s fair position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution, said President Omar al-Bashir as he received credentials of Azerbaijan`s

incoming ambassador Tural Rzayev on February 14.

Al Bashir said Sudan remains committed to UN Security Council’s resolutions on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and expressed regret that Armenia does not comply with the documents, Azertac reported.

Azerbaijan and Armenia fought a lengthy war that ended with the signing of a fragile ceasefire in 1994. Since the war, Armenian armed forces have occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and over 1 million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

In 2014, the Sudanese parliament passed a bill recognizing the Khojaly genocide, committed by the Armenian armed forces in the early 1990s towards the civilian population of the Azerbaijani town.

Speaking about Azerbaijani-Sudanese relations, the President said his country is interested in developing them in political, economic, cultural and educational spheres.

He also praised high-profile international events held in Azerbaijan, saying they contribute to establishing peace around the world.

Ambassador Rzayev, in turn, praised the Sudanese parliament`s recognizing Khojaly genocide. The ambassador promised to do his utmost to develop cooperation between Azerbaijan and Sudan.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Sudan were established in February 16, 1993.

As a member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Sudan opened its embassy in Azerbaijan in 1993. However, Sudan had to suspend the activity of its diplomatic mission in Baku in 1999 due to financial difficulties.