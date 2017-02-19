Eltayeb Salih International Award for Creative Writing - Seventh Round Theme: “Our Civilization Based on Tolerance Idea”

Khartoum – Within its commitment towards sponsoring the activities of Eltayeb Salih international reward for creative writing, ZAIN launched the seventh round of Eltayeb Salih international reward for creative writing ceremony which was attended by Presidential representative, Minister of Culture, El-Tayeb Hassan Badawi, Former Tunisian President Munsif Al-Marzougi along with representative of diplomatic corps, ministers, guests from Jordan, Tunisia, Yemen and Oman.

ElTayeb Salih Award is an award created by Zain telecomm on the memory of the great authors on February 2010. It involves all novelists and writers around the world. This step was an effort Zain to support the culture and art in Sudan.



Zain Sudan Director, Lt. Gen. El-Fateh Erwa stated that the Award is a contribution of the company to payback the El Tayeb Salih for his addition in the Art and culture of Sudan as well as enriching and giving Sudan’s status in the area of writing and arts in the Arab world.

The competition includes short stories, poetry and novels and judged by a committee of judges.

This year the Award hosted the former Tunisian President, Munsif Al-Marzougi for his unique personality besides Prof. Fadwa Abdul Rahman as the first female professor.

The seventh round witnessed the discussion of several working papers from the participants and guests from Sudan and abroad.