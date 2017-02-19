SDG15 Billion Losses of Burning Palm Plants

Khartoum – Minister of Agriculture and Forests, Prof. Ibrahim Al-Dikhairi said in a press conference, yesterday, that the destruction of 20,000 palm plants caused SDG15 billion

loses to Sudan as a partner by 40% of Amtar Agricultural Project.

He said that the palm plants were infected with a dangerous fungus that might spread and infect all palm trees in the Northern State.

He denied that his ministry delayed in taking the action after the discovery of the fungus by the laboratories.

He affirmed his ministry’s keenness to follow-up all the agricultural activities in the country including the application of procedures.

He disclosed that the test of the palm plants is the job of plants; protection corporation through its classifications.