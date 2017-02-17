Government: Mbeki’s Visit Delay Due to AUHIP Circumstances

Khartoum – (smc) Government delegation to the two areas talks has affirmed that the postponement of AUHIP head Thabo Mbeki to Sudan came as a result of the AUHIP

circumstances, adding that they were not told about the new date of the visit.

Government delegation spokesperson, Dr. Hussein Hamdi told (SMC) that the government is ready to positively respond to all the rational solutions to achieve peace in the two areas, adding that their acceptance to the US proposal on the access of humanitarian assistance comes in the framework of achieving peace and stability, pointing out that the AUHIP will continue consultations with the negotiations parties to reach understanding to end the crises of the two areas.