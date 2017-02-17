 

Current Date:

Friday, 17 February 2017
 

local News

Government: Mbeki’s Visit Delay Due to AUHIP Circumstances

Khartoum – (smc) Government delegation to the two areas talks has affirmed that the postponement of AUHIP head Thabo Mbeki to Sudan came as a result of the AUHIP

circumstances, adding that they were not told about the new date of the visit.
Government delegation spokesperson, Dr. Hussein Hamdi told (SMC) that the government is ready to positively respond to all the rational solutions to achieve peace in the two areas, adding that their acceptance to the US proposal on the access of humanitarian assistance comes in the framework of achieving peace and stability, pointing out that the AUHIP will continue consultations with the negotiations parties to reach understanding to end the crises of the two areas.

  • Communications Minister Lauds the Role of Private Sector in Lifting of...
  • Government Renews Condemnation to Atrocities Committed by SPLM-N in...

You may also like: