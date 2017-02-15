FVP Directs Conducting Studies on Decline of Animal Resources’ Exports

Khartoum-First Vice President of the Republic, First Lt. General Bakri Hassan Saleh has acknowledged existence of challenges facing enlisting animal resources in the country.



He said there are real challenges represented in enlisting the numbers of animals, whereby there are three numbers showing the size of the herd ranging between 106 million up to 135 million and 170 millions, calling for the need for conducting studies to figure out the correct number for animal census as well as providing requirements like financial support.

He disclosed, while addressing yesterday the sixth conference of Animal Resources Ministers at the States which is held at the premises of the Ministry, the decline of animal resources exports percentage stressing the need for figuring out the causes of this decline calling for conducting a study to find out the reasons of the decline of exports, particularly sheep and goats exports throughout the year 2016.

Bakri further stressed the necessity of the timing of the conference convening noting that the year 2017 constitutes the half way of the five-year-programme for it is imperative to get acquainted the plans and programs for realizing the overall objectives

He said the timing coincides with the President’s initiative of Arab food security, stressing that the political relief and lifting economic sanctions contributes to providing animal vaccines.

He further stressed the need for coordinating between the center and the state and controlling levies to raise up animal resources exports, highlighting the need for forming societies of animal production for realizing the targets of the producers in marketing and breeding animals.