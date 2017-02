Khartoum- The 6th annual conference of the ministers responsible of animal resources in the center and the states opens session here today under the auspices of First Vice

President of the Republic First Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh.

The two-day conference, which is held under the supervision of federal Minister of Animal Resources Prof. Musa Tibin Musa, will discuss a number of issues related to the animal resources of increasing production and productivity.