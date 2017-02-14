Biggest Industrial Area in Africa Establsihed for Indigenizing Industry

Khartoum- A plenary meeting of competent ministries has reviewed the establised projects up to now for establishing the biggest industrial zone in Africa in Al Geili region on

an area of 128 million square meters with the aim of import substitution as well as indigenizing imprtant industry in the country.

The said meeting has brought together Khartoum Governor First Lt. General Abdulrahim Mohamed Hussein, Ministers of Industry, Investment, Finance, Physical Planning and Infrastructure, Transport, mangers of road agencies, water, electricty and sewage.

Khartoum Governor has directed the Ministry of Industry and Investment to lay down an executive program for the phases of implementing the industrial area so that this project may come into being announcing atraction of funding required for establishing infrastructures.

Water Corporation of Khartoum State General Manager has outlined that the coroporation provides 25 thousand cubic meters of water per day for the industrial zone in the first phase and it can be increase when establishing the big water plant of the northern rural area.

The project strarts in its first phase by the priorities of Khartoum state like manufacturing medicines, food industries, leather industries, while the federal government has announced its consent of supporting the project.