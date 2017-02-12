Defense Minister Meets Outgoing Head of UNISFA

(Radio Tamazuj) - Sudan’s Defense Minister Awad Mohammed met with the outgoing head of the United Nations Interim Security Forces for Abyei (UNISFA) in Khartoum

on Tuesday.

The two officials discussed the role played by UNISFA in accordance with its mandate which is expected to expire on 15 May this year.

In a press statement after the meeting, Minister Mohammed reaffirmed his government’s commitment to support the mission in Abyei area.

For his part, Hassan Ibrahim Musa, the outgoing head of UNISFA forces, commended the Sudanese government for its cooperation their mission in Abyei.

Separately, representatives of the Misseiriya tribe met with their counterpart from the Dinka Ngok at Tajalei in the north of Abyei.

The two sides discussed issues related to blood compensation and stolen cattle which had been agreed upon last year before Misseiriya herders migrate southward for grazing.