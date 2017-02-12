Goodwill Ambassador and Adventurer Visits Sudan Vision

Khartoum – On Thursday Mr. Torbjorn C. Pedersen, who is a goodwill ambassador and adventurer paid a visit to Sudan Vision

was he was received by the General Manager and the Managing Editor.

Mr. Pedersen has a very unique initiative represented by a project called (Once upon a Saga).

He explained the purpose and aim of the initiative as simple as “I’m travelling to EVERYWHERE without flying’ to see by himself the people, the places and to contribute through media in educating others on the countries he visits and the people he meets.

He is now in Sudan coming from Ethiopia by road transport, and Sudan is the 125th country he entered during his adventure which started more than three and half years ago.

Asking his about the project (Once Upon a Saga “OUAS”) he said that Once Upon A Saga is a complicated logistical challenge of historical proportion, humanitarian value and a great source for inspiration.

The "Saga" is an unbroken journey for One man to reach every single country in the World in a single unbroken journey - completely without the use of flight!

Until this day it has never before been achieved. The World has been conquered geographically by travellers less than 200 times throughout history. But it has yet to see it done completely without the use of flight. It is a "mountain" yet to be climbed. In order to understand the "Saga" better it can be seen as 3 individual projects:

1) A journey to every country without flight with all of its complicated logistics (203 countries).

2) A positive promotion of each country sharing stories of positive experiences to counter the negatives we see in the media (203 countries).

3) A positive promotion of the Red Cross Red Crescent movement which was founded in 1863 and today spans across 190 nations.



As such the Saga is known to provide three elements for those who partake:



- Inspiration

- Entertainment

- Education



"A stranger is a friend you've never met before"

For the benefit of our readers, Sudan Vision will publish in its upcoming issues the brief interview conducted with him.