Al-Karouri Sudan Owns 30 Minerals That Can be Exploited Commercially

Khartoum: The Minister of Minerals Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Sadiq Al Karouri has affirmed the existence of more than (30) minerals in Sudan in big quanities that can be exploited

commercially whereby exploitation of some of them has started like gold, chrome and iron, Precious stones and some building materials while some minerals are not invested in a segnificant manner like black sands and uranium

The Minister has disclosed while meeting yetserday (Tuesday) the Yemeni Minister of Petroleum & Minerals who is currently visiting Sudan, that gold represents the first source of bringing hard currencies to the country

He noted that they have encouraged establishment of governmental companies in mining field with a rational mangement so that the country may benefit from the returns of investment in this field.