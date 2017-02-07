NISS Returns a 4-Month Baby Girl after the Killing of Parents Who Were ISIS Recruits

Khartoum – Sudanese authorities managed to return a 4-month baby girl from Libya after her Sudanese parents who joined the ISIS in 2015 were killed after the liberation

of Sirte recently.

Brigadier, Dr. Al-Tijani Ibrahim from the NISS Anti-terrorism unit said the investigations revealed that the four ladies disappeared since 2015 had traveled to Libya and joined the ISIS in Sirte where they got married to Sudanese ISIS recruits, affirming that during the liberation of Sirte two of them were killed one of them is called Aya Alaysi and her husband is called Ahmed.

He added in press statements after the return of the father of Aya from Tripoli to bring back his granddaughter (Lujain), that the other two were arrested along with four others by the Libyan authorities, adding that coordination is continuous to bring them back, pointing out that it was agreed with the concerned authorities for the travel of the family of Aya to Libya to bring back her 4-month baby girl.

Brigadier affirmed that the patrols along the borders with Libya and Chad have been activated to comb the area, lauding the role of the Libyan security authorities, the Sudanese community and the embassy for their great efforts in this regard.

The father of Aya said after his return from Libya to bring back his granddaughter that his daughter along with four boys left Sudan on 30th August 2015, adding that he was in contact with the NISS, affirming that his daughter, after several months told her brother that she along with her peer Manar, Abrar and Thuraya are well.

He added that due to the cooperation with the NISS they knew that they are in Libya. According to his on 10th January they were told about the death of their daughter Aya and that she has a 4-months baby girl under the care of the Libyan Red Crescent, pointing out that the NISS provided all the arrangements for his travel to Libya to bring his granddaughter, commending the cooperation he had found from the NISS, the Sudanese community and the embassy in Libya.

He concluded that he met with the four girls who were arrested during the liberation of Serti adding that they are in good health and will return to Sudan soon.