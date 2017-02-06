Tibin: Big Number of Animals Smuggled Across Borders

Khartoum - (Najat Ahmed-Mohamed Abdalla ) The Ministry of Animal Resources has disclosed that new policies are laid down for increasing exports and combating smuggling

as well as containing epidemic diseases and the cross-border diseases for accessing international markets.

The Minister of Animal Resources Professor Musa Tibin has acknowledged that 20% of the animal resources herds are smuggled across the borders, a matter that weakned exports, stressing that smuggling represent a big challenge to the state.

He said, whileaddressing yesterday the regular form of the English Daily Sudan Vision, that big numbers of the animal resources herds were busted while being smuggled to some neighbourhood countries, calling on the copetent authorities to exert more efforts to curb this phenomenon which he described as “dangerous”

He said 70% of the animal resources are located in the rural areas, while the resdents of the rural areas and the states own 90% of the national herd, a matter which assist them to eliminate poverty, stressing that the Ministry’s polices and plans are trgeting laying a number of economic packages for increasing production and productivity in the country.

He said that the veterinary center produces 13 types of vaccines for preventing and combating epidemics, stressing that Sudan is free of epidemic diseases, noting that cattle exports are not less than 50 million heads considering this number as few due to smuggling cattle to South Sudan State

He noted that sheep herd amounts to 285 million heads, disclosing that the Ministry is going to conduct a sensus to enlist the number of animal resources herd,