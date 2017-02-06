Sudan to Send Additional Troops to Yemen

Khartoum - President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir, has disclosed that his country is currently preparing new troops for transporting them to Saudi Arabia and

from there they are to proceed to Yemen.

He affirmed that consutlations are ongoing with King Salman Bin Abdulaziz on bilateral and regional issues.

Al Bashir said in an interview with Alarbaia channel “We, in Sudan feel that the situation in Yemen is threatening to us and when the decisve storm emerged, we particpated directly in it by a number of planes and Sudanese troops now present on the ground in Aden.

He further affirmed that his recent visit to Saudi Arabia was in the framework of continuous consultation with the Kingdom, noting that there are full consensous of ideas and stances, hailing the progress and development of relations at the political, economic, investment and military levels

Regarding Iran and its regional activity, he said that Saudi Arabia had information about anti-Kingdom activity inside Sudan, adding that we confirmed that we will not allow using our territories against Saudi Arabia, expressing his belief that the existence of the Iranian center in Sudan has created some sort of sensetivity and in the end we are convinced that this activity should be terminated.

Al Bashir believed that Washington has established a Shiite state in Iraq after the downfall of the regime of Sadam Hussein, a matter that made Iran control four Arab capital cities i.e. Damascus, Beirut, Baghdad and Sanaa, raising questions “is this the end of the greed of Iran or it has other targets? He replied that Iran has other targets.

With regards to relation with Egypt namely Halayeb file which represents a major point of dispute, Al Bashir said Halayeb triangle will remain Sudanese, noting that during the condominium rule the first elections held has included Halayeb, which was one of the Sudanese constituencies adding that elections are a first class sovereignity work