Delegation of Media, Culture and Communications Workers Trade Union Visits Egypt

Khartoum: The President of the General Trade Union of media, culture, and communications workers Musa Hamad Kafir has led the trade union delegation in its visit to the

trade union of media, press and publishing in Egypt

The visiting delegation was received by Magdi Badawi deputy president of the Workers trade unions of Egypt who affirmed the importance of activating trade unions relations between the Arab countries lauding the role unions in enhancing production and realizing stability

Musa Kafi expressed thanks to the brothers in the union of Egypt for this initiative and the invitation they extended which will contribute to reviving relations between the two unions