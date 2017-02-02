Sudan and Ethiopia to Cooperate on Regional and International Affairs

Khartoum - Sudan and Ethiopia have agreed to boost cooperation on regional and international affairs of mutual interests.



President Al Bashir and his Ethiopian counterpart Hailemarriam Desalegn agreed to fully cooperate and coordinate in regional matters of mutual concern.

On the sidelines of the AU 28th summit in Addis Ababa, President Al Bashir met with the Ethiopian Prime Minister and discussed with him ways of enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries; in addition to outstanding events in the region, combat illegal immigration and human trafficking operations along common borders.

Meanwhile, President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir met on the sidelines of the 28th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Tuesday, with President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni.

The meeting discussed ways of cementing cooperation relations between Sudan and Uganda in all fields and in a way that serves the two countries' common interests.