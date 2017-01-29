First Vice President to Visit Nyala Tomorrow

Khartoum - First Vice President of the Republic First Lt. General Bakri Hassan Saleh is to inaugurate the handing over of 32500 health insurance cards to the vulnerable families

at the state of south Darfur tomorrow Monday.

Bakri will also inaugurate the new buildings of Health Insurance in the city of Nyala in the presence of Engineer Adam Al-Faki Mohamed Al Tayeb , the Governor of South Darfur State along with a number of central government Ministers .

Dr. Muneer Mohamed Ibrahim the Manager of Health Insurance at the state of south Darfur has affirmed to Sudan Vision that all preparations are completed for this event. He noted that the families were incorporated in the health insurance via Zakat Chamber of which 22 thousand five hundred families are related to the comprehensive programme of health insurance while the rest of the families include the martyrs, the displaced citizens and nomads.

The Manager of Health Insurance at the state has noted that there is an accompanying programme that includes a camp of eyes illness treatment targeting 1500 pensioners in addition to the program of the visiting specialist of heart diseases of children and heart ultra sound.