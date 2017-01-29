Delegation of Donors Acquainted with Community Security Projects in S. Kordofan

Kadugli - The Commission of Disarmament, Demilitarization and Reintegration and the United Nations Developmental Programme. The British Envoy to Sudan and South

Sudan, European Union Ambassadors to Khartoum and donors have paid a visit to South Kordofan State to get acquainted with community security projects which are implemented by the said commission with a support from the United Nations Developmental Programme.

The delegation has held a meeting upon arrival at Kadugli with the State government Council of Ministers chaired by Brigadier Security Issa Adam Abakar the Governor of the state who briefed the delegation the efforts exerted by the state government and the community towards establishing peace and peaceful coexistence at the state as well as the services and developmental projects implemented by the government in the state of South Kordofan

He affirmed that the community security projects at the state has led security and stability and ended the bombardment of the cities of the state thanks to the joint plan between the government and the community of the state.

The Governor has handed the delegation a matrix of projects the citizens are lacking so that the state may enjoy security peace and stability.

The head of the donors delegation and the General Commissioner of the DDR , Major General Salah Al-Tayeb Awad said the donors visit to south Kurdufan aims to inspecting community security projects which were implemented by the commission in cooperation and coordination with United Nations Program which include Marta Police station , the center of prosthetics , Sima Secondary School for Girls , Water Projects in Dilinj, Gum Arabic trees , agricultural projects in Abu Jibeiha as well as being familiarized with conditions of peace and stability at the state.