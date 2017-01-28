British Embassy Donates SDG 40,000 for Breast Care Centre

(Press Release) The British Embassy Khartoum presented the Khartoum Breast Care Centre (KBCC) charity with SDG 40,000 raised by the staff social committee through the

Embassy’s charity social events.

A team from KBCC came to the British Embassy to receive the donation and deliver an awareness raising talk to embassy staff about early detection of breast cancer and treatment.

Making the donation, Deputy Ambassador Kate Rudd said:

“The Khartoum Breast Care Centre does amazing work for women and men with breast cancer, people travel from all over Sudan and the Horn of Africa to be treated there. The inspirational woman who founded the centre, Dr Hania Al Fadl, was decorated by HM The Queen in June 2015. I was delighted to see the work of her team in action during one of my first visits after arriving in Khartoum.

“Mr. Hisham Abdalmalik, Dr. David Emichel Kamil and Dr. Samrin Farouk from the KBCC medical team came to the Embassy to talk about their work and the importance of recognising the signs of disease. As part of the ongoing KBCC awareness raising campaign, Dr. Samrin from KBCC gave a presentation on how to conduct self-checks. I was delighted to be able to present KBCC with a donation raised by Embassy staff who had organised a charity event in their own time. The team said that the funds would be used to help people access treatment that they might not have been able to fully fund themselves. This would help the early detection of breast cancer, increasing thesurvival rates of those affected.”

KBCC is the only specialised breast cancer centre in Sudan. It seeks to create awareness and provide international standard screening and diagnostic services to women and men of varying income levels with breast disease, or at risk of breast cancer, and offer them the best possible treatment and long term outcomes.

Data has shown that breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in Sudan and also that 2% of those affected are men.

Alice Motion, Chairperson of the Embassy’s Social Committee said: “Breast cancer is a serious disease that affects many women, men and families globally, as well as in Sudan.

I am very pleased that we are able to support this worthy cause through our fundraising events.”