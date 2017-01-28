NUP Leader Returns to Sudan, Welcoming an Era of Dialogue

Khartoum- (Agencies) Leader of Sudan’s opposition National Umma Party (NUP) Imam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi returned to Sudan on Thursday after spending two years in exile,

telling his supporters that he has returned to carry on efforts of constructive national dialogue and achieve peace and democracy.

“I have returned to the country to stop war, achieve peace and set up democracy and restitution of rights,” Al-Mahdi said speaking to droves of his supporters.

The opposition leader gave a speech at a public square after leaving the Khartoum airport.

“I will work to fight extremist groups and revive moderate Islam,” he said.

Around 6,000 of his supporters raised his party’s flag and chanted to welcome him.

Concerning his political future, Al-Mahdi told his supporters that he does not wish to hold his post as NUP leader, or to continue practicing political action.

He further commended the recent U.S. decision of easing sanctions on Sudan, saying that “the first beneficiary of lifting the sanctions is the Sudanese people.”

He urged the Sudanese government to fully respond to the U.S. offers for complete lifting of the sanctions.