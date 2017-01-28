AUHIP Proposes Meeting between National Dialogue Mechanism and Armed Groups

Khartoum – (smc) Sudanese government revealed a proposal from the Head of the AUHIP, Thabo Mbeki to organize a meeting between the national dialogue

implementation mechanism and the armed movement, while the government called on the armed groups to allow for the access of humanitarian assistance from inside Sudan.

Minister of Information, Dr. Ahmed Bilal Osman, stated to (SMC) that Mbeki is calling for direct dialogue between the mechanism and the armed groups to allow for the implementation of the Roadmap signed by the two parties.

He affirmed government’s readiness to sit with the armed groups after the acceptance of the later to the US proposal, adding that all signals show that the Sudanese are heading towards peace.

The Minister revealed the acceptance of the government to the US proposal in regard to the access of the humanitarian assistance, affirming that once the armed groups accept the proposal there will be no obstacle before the implementation of the Roadmap, describing the US proposal as a historical chance which should not be missed.