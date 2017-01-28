Al Bashir Calls on Iran to Stop its Programme Targeting Sunni Arabs

Khartoum- President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir, has asked Iran to stop its programme that targets the Sunni Arabs and aims at imposing control on parts of

the Arab world, reiterating accusations to Iran of working to spreading Shiite ideas in Africa after it had done the same in the Sudan. Al Bashir, meanwhile, expected that the matters will move to the better with the new American Administration.

In an interview to the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, President Al Bashir warned of the dangerous Arab situation now, referring to what is going in Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Libya and before that in Somalia, considering the area is targeted by a Zionist, Iranian and Western alliance.

Al Bashir said the Islamic Alliance Against Terrorism restores the balance with Iran and also for countering the extremists movements, noting that there are some extremists youths and the spread of extremism led to appearance of Al Qadah, Daesh and Gabhat Al Nusrah besides Boko Haram in Africa.

He pointed out that the experience of Sudan in dealing with those youths is based on dialogue as thought cannot be changed except by thought, adding that based on this approach Sudan has been able to reform many of them, stressing that there are some circles behind the terrorist groups that work to destabilize the situations in the Arab and Islamic countries.

Responding to a question on the lifting of the American sanctions that had been imposed on Sudan, President Al Bashir said it was an old American promise since the year 2000 that had been postponed for many times, explaining that there was continuous efforts to support the stance of Sudan concerning the lifting of the sanctions.

He went on to explain that Sudan had started serious dialogue with the administration of former American president Barack Obama, adding that the Sudanese position received support from a number of friendly and sisterly countries top of which Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, the Sultanate of Oman and other countries in Africa and outside it.

Al Bashir noted that Sudan still has open files with US, such as the terrorism file, saying that US got sure in this file that Sudan does not harbor terrorism but rather Sudan is very cooperative in combating terrorism.

There are expectations that the matters will move to the better in the era of the new American administration, Al Bashir concluded.