Governor Eisa: Security, Peace and Stability Realized in South Kurdufan

Kadugli - The Governor of South Kordofan stated Dr Eisa Abbakar has affirmed the efforts exerted by his government with the community of the state have led to

realization of security, peace and stability

He noted that a joint plan has been laid down outlining a governbmental, poular and civil society organizations’ role on how to establish peace in the state.

He said in the aftermath of meeting the British envoy and the British Ambassador, the Ambassador of the Europen Union, Representative of United Nations Secretary General, that the practical steps of the said plan is holding qualitative conference and contacting the sons of the state inside the rebellion to find a common platform of rejecting war and realization of peace at the state and its outcome was coexistence between the rebels and the citizens.

He further affirmed that the cities of the state have not seen shelling by the rebels during the past period while all the national roads are safe and the state is witenssing a flourishing trade, investment and tourism.

The governor affirmed that the major concern facing the state is education operation particularly basic level education as the war has cuased a big number of school dropout children in addition to giving attention to health and primary health along with availing midwives in the villages and the rural areas.

He further highlighted his government attention to water and benefiting from the President of the Republic’s Program of zero-thirst stressing that the gap is still big between the needs and the existing water whereby he has habded over a matrix of the urgent need of water.

For his part the country manager of the United Nations Developpment program UNDP Dr. Silva has outlined some points which the program conitribute in the state for executing some projects stressing that the project is the prevalnce of peace via projects implemented by the program of Demilitarization, Demobilization & Reintegration Program (DDR) which has become a model in some states stressing according attention to peace building and development as well as carring the segment of the youths and women assuring that the DDR has alocated 40 million Dollars for climate change in a number of states including south Kurdufan .

The commissiner of DDr General Security Salah Al tayeb said the visit aims at getting acquainted on the ground with the condition of South Kurdufan state and the stability and security it has reached stressing that it coprises big teams of big political players in the political and humanitarian field

He highlighted the projects implemented by DDR in South Kordofan noting that some 25 thousand of previous fighters were disbanded and twenty thousands of them were reintegrated in the community.

Meanwhile the British Ambassador to Khartoum Michael Aron has announced the disappointment of his country in reaching an agreement with the Sudan People Liberation Movement North on delivering humanitarian assitances to the two regions of south Kordofan and the Blue Nile

He said the envoy of his country to Sudan and south Sudan have recently met with Yassir Arman in Paris to try to reach a deal with him on the American map for delivering humanitarian assitances but he was disappointed over reaching an agreement .

The British Ambassador said in a press statement following his visit to Sudan along with a delegation comprising the British Envoy, the European Union Ambassador, Represenative of the United nations Secretary General, the Ambassador of Holland along with a number of United Nations Representatives to Kadugli particularly the state of south Kurdufan that London will resume its efforts for coordinating with TROIKA, Norway and America for reaching an agreement.

He affirmed that they are awaiting the vision of the new American administration to implement the map of the humanitarian assitance to the two regions

He said there is a big opportunity before Sudan after lifting the American sanctions for ending the war and realization of peace along with implementing the national dialogue outcomes , forming the new government and enacting a new constituton for the country,.

For his part the British envoy to Sudan and South Sudan that he will have a big role in realzing peace in Sudan and South Sudan and south Kurdufan in particular as well as assisting the government and the rebels to implement the African road map which was hammered by the African Union High Implemention Panel headed by Thabo Mbiki.

He said his visit to Kadugli is the fiurst one ever since his appointment as an envoy and that as an international community they are working towards pushing forward peace operation via dialogue and sitting with the two parties.

He said Britain has played a big role in funding developemntal projects and it pledeged to increase assitances.

The Ambassador of the European Union has affirmed that the visit to Kadugli affirms that the state is progressing towards peace and stability calling for making more facilitaion so that the organizations may reach all the regions

He noted that there is a plan made by the European Union to extend assiatnces to the refugees of south Sudan and their hosting community to the value of two million Dollars and it will rise up to 10 million Dollars announcing the welcome by the European Union to the government decision of extending the cease fire for six months expressing hope that this ceasfire would be extended indefentely.

He stressed his support of the African road map for realizing peace in Sudan.