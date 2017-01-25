Khartoum to Host Regional Forum for the Development of Telecommunications

Khartoum - Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Dr. Tahani Abdullah announced the completion of Sudan’s preparations for hosting the activities of the

regional forum for telecommunications development in the Arab region, which will begin its work in Khartoum on January 29, and followed by a preparatory meeting of the international conference for telecommunication development.

During her meeting with Director General of the National Authority for Communications, Dr. Yahya Abdullah, the minister expressed thanks and appreciation of Sudan to the International Telecommunication Union and the Arab Regional Office for their confidence in Sudan to host such events that reflect the pivotal role played by Sudan in the Arab and African worlds.

Dr. Abdullah said that the forum and the preparatory meeting will be attended by the Director of the Telecommunication Development Sector at the ITU, Director of the Arab Regional Office of the International Telecommunication Union, a number of directors of communications, global and regional organizations, and representatives of 16 Arab countries, in addition to a number of specialists and relevant authorities.