U.S Embassy Joins Greek Embassy in New Year Eve Celebrations

Khartoum - President of the Greek community (Sudan), Pateraki Alexandra has welcomed the American Charge d’ Affaires and his wife Friday for his particpation in the New

Year eve celebrations at the Greek Club

The Greek community used to organize this celebration on January 20 of every year whereby the participation came in response to gracious invitation extended by the President of the Community to the American Charge d’ Affaires and his wife.

During the celebration the famce Greek sandwitch is served according to the traditions and norms whereby the award of this year for the sandwitch is won by the Greek Mary Lagu while this celebrations is one of the oldest celebrations marked by the Greek people.