Darfuri Armed Group Signs Peace Agreement with the Government

Khartoum - Sudanese government and the Sudan Liberation Army Movement (Second Revolution) signed, in the Qatari capital, on Monday, an agreement on the basis of the

Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD), in the presence of the Qatari mediation, the government and UNAMID.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Qatari Deputy Prime Minister, Ahmed bin Abdullah Al-Mahmoud, State Minister for Cabinet Affairs, and Assistant of the Sudanese President, Musa Mohamed Ahmed, Acting Joint Special Representative of UNAMID.

Dr. Amin Hassan Omer signed for the Sudanese government, while the head of the movement, Abul Qasim Imam A-Haj signed on behalf of the movement.

Al-Mahmoud conveyed, in his word in the signing ceremony, conveyed the greetings of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who has been follow the peace process in Darfur and is looking forward to stability and development to be achieved in the whole of Sudan.

He said the DDPD has crowned the efforts of all the partners who are keen on the interests of the people of the region, and put the foundations for resolving the conflict and opened the door to reconstruction and development projects.

He praised the initiatives of Liberation and Justice Movement, by signing a peace deal with the government on the basis of the said document followed by the Justice and Equality Movement led by the late Mohamed Bishr and other movements that have finally chosen the path of peaceful solutions for their desire to actively participate in the stability and development programmes.