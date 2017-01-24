Al Bashir and King Salman on Bilateral Relations, Regional and International Developments

Khartoum- President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al Bashir held a session of joint talks with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz of

Saudi Arabia in Riyadh Monday, which was attended by number of ministers from the two sides.

The Sudan and Saudi Arabia signed. during the session of talks, a framework Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Saudi grant to finance the project of provision of drinking water in the rural areas in Sudan.

The MoU was signed by the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Saudi Development Fund, Engineer Yusuf bin Ibrahim Al Bassam, on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, while, the State Minister and Director of the President of the Republic Office, Lt. Gen. Taha Osman Al Hussein, signed for Sudan.

President Al Bashir and King Salman reviewed the relations of fraternity between the two countries, and ways and means of boosting them further in the various fields, besides current regional and international developments.

The session of talks and signing of the MoU was attended by His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz, the Emir of Riyadh Area, and His Royal Highness Prince Dr. Mansour bin Metib bin Abdul Aziz, the State Minister, member of the cabinet and advisor of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, besides members of the Sudanese delegation accompanying the President of the Republic.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman, gave a dinner banquet in honor of President Al Bashir and the accompanying delegation.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour said in a press statement at Khartoum Airport prior to departure of the President of the Republic to Saudi Arabia Monday morning that Al Bashir would meet during the visit with his brother the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman, for talks on bilateral relations and the issues of the area.

The minister pointed out that Al Bashir would meet during the visit, which will last for a number of days, a number of Saudi officials.